Cabinet approves Madhya Pradesh Public Service Promotion Rules 2025

Bhopal, Jun 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday gave its approval to the much-awaited MP Public Service Promotion Rules-2025, protecting interests of the reserved categories and paving the way for promotions as well as creation of two lakh new posts, an official said.

The rules were approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

"The interests of the reserved categories have been protected by ensuring their representation. A provision of 20 per cent reservation for Scheduled Tribes and 16 per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes has been made. Public servants of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have also been given the opportunity to get promotion on the basis of merit," the official said.

As per the new rules, "promotion posts can be filled on the day they are available, keeping in mind the suitable qualification and representation of reserved categories," he said, adding that about two lakh new posts will be created in this way which will also improve efficiency.

The selection list will be prepared by holding a meeting of the Promotion Committee for the vacancies of the coming year in the current year itself, the official said.

Seniority has been given adequate consideration in the promotion formula.

Public servants securing minimum marks as per merit will be eligible for promotion, and provision of merit-cum-seniority has been made for public servants of first class.

The ineligibility for promotion has been clearly determined and it has been made clear under which circumstances a public servant will be ineligible and what will be the effect of punishment, the official said.

The system of rotation has been abolished which will create more posts for promotion and the promotion committee has been given the right to determine the suitability of a government servant, he said.

There will be no marks system for Class IV promotion and it will be possible only if a person is suitable for it.

If promotion is stopped due to non-availability of confidential report, the person will be given full seniority on getting promotion. Clear provision has been made to fill unexpected vacancies from the selection list/waiting list, the official said.

Provision has also been made for promotion against the post of government servants sent on deputation.

Overall, promotion posts can be filled on the day they are available, keeping in mind suitable qualification and representation of reserved categories, the official said. PTI MAS KRK