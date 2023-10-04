Cabinet approves process for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the amending of the Central Universities Act for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.

The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the state but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge, the government said.

"The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval for introduction in Parliament, a bill, namely, the Central Universities (Amendment), Bill, 2023 further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu district in the state of Telangana as provided in the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014," an official statement said.

"There would be provision of funds of Rs 889.07 crore. The new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the state but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge system for the benefit of the tribal population in the state.

"This new university will also create additional capacity and will strive to remove regional imbalances," it added.

Modi on Sunday had announced setting up of the university in Telangana, an assurance mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The university is being named after tribal goddesses Samakka and Sarakka.