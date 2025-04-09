Cabinet approves Rs 1,600-crore M-CADWM sub-scheme under PMKSY for 2025-26

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the 2025-2026 period with an initial outlay of Rs 1,600 crore.

The scheme aims for the modernisation of the irrigation water-supply network to supply irrigation water from the existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster.

It will make robust back-end infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from an established source to the farms' gates, up to 1 hectare, with underground pressurised piped irrigation, according to an official statement.