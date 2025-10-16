Cabinet approves sub-committee report on reservation, will be sent to LG: CM Omar

Jammu, Oct 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet has accepted the report of a cabinet sub-committee on reservation, which will now be sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval.

On December 10 last year, the government had constituted the cabinet sub-committee to look into grievances raised by various sections of aspirants against the existing reservation policy in the Union Territory.

Addressing a press conference marking the completion of one year of his government, Abdullah said, “In the cabinet meeting held yesterday, the sub-committee presented its final report, which the cabinet approved. The social welfare department has been asked to prepare a cabinet memo. I will circulate it among my (cabinet) colleagues for approval before submitting it to the Lieutenant Governor.” He expressed hope that the process would be completed in the next two to four days.

Reservations have become a major issue in J&K following the Central government’s decision to add more communities to the reserved category and expand quotas in the UT over the past five years.

There have been growing objections to the Centre’s move to push the reservation quota to 70 per cent in J&K, following last year’s announcements introducing a separate 10 per cent reservation for Paharis and other tribes and enhancing the OBC quota to eight per cent.

The chief minister refrained from commenting on his relationship with the LG, saying, “We are working for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.” On a question, Abdullah said, “I will not comment on the relationship between the Lieutenant Governor and the government. You should not assume that the relationship is not good. We are working, and we are working for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir.” Replying to another question about his relationship with officers, he said the cooperation of officers is essential for fulfilling any government’s agenda.

“As far as officers are concerned, looking at what we have accomplished, would it have been possible if we were not working with those officers? The cooperation of officials is essential for fulfilling any government’s agenda,” he said.

Abdullah further said that just as the five fingers of a hand are not equal, not everyone in any government is the same. “This is not just about Jammu and Kashmir; in any state of the country, you won’t find all officers equally active. Most officers are good and hardworking, but here and there you will find one or two who do not want to work. The same situation exists here.” Speaking about development in Jammu, the chief minister said the government is focusing on boosting tourism in Jammu with regards to pilgrims of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, developing the artificial lake area, and promoting border tourism.

“Our effort is to create facilities so that pilgrims who visit for darshan can also stay as tourists. If even 15–20 per cent of the devotees visit additional destinations, it will give a major boost to Jammu’s economy,” he said.

Abdullah also announced his decision to restore the Darbar Move, stating that it would help strengthen Jammu’s economy.

Dismissing concerns over prepaid electricity meters, he said that a prepaid meter is not privatisation. “When you don’t mind using a prepaid mobile, why object to a prepaid electricity meter? These meters are being installed across Jammu and Kashmir. Even my relatives use them without any issue.” On the question of statehood, Abdullah said he has never used its absence as an excuse.

“Granting statehood was a promise made by the Centre, and it should be fulfilled. But I have never said that work cannot be done because of it,” he asserted.

Responding to criticism from the Opposition, Abdullah quipped that "the deputy chief minister has given him (leader of opposition) a good name — the 'Opposition Party'. The Opposition's job is to oppose. That is why I am the minister, and they are the Opposition. My job is to work, theirs is to oppose." When asked to describe his one year in office in a single word, the chief minister said it was not his job to provide a headline. "You cannot sum up a government in one word. I leave it to you to judge," he told reporters.