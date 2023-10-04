Advertisment
Cabinet approves terms of reference of Krishna water tribunal for Andhra-Telangana

04 Oct 2023
Anurag Thakur (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Cabinet has approved the terms of reference of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal that will govern the division of the river water between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, Union minister Anurag Thakur said the tribunal will allocate water on a project-wise basis for projects in both states that are intended for developmental or future purposes.

"KWDT (Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal) will provide new terms of reference under which the tribunal will divide the water of the Krishna River among both states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in the future. It will allocate water on a project-wise basis for the proposed projects in both states that are intended for developmental or future purposes," Thakur said.

