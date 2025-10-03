Cabinet approves two new Kendriya Vidyalayas for Himachal Pradesh, 57 nationwide

Shimla, Oct 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the establishment of two new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state.

The committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across the country, including two for Himachal Pradesh — one at Kotkhai in Shimla district and the other at Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district, Thakur said.

The decision has been taken on the recommendation of the state government, which reflects its strong commitment to expanding quality educational and infrastructural facilities in rural and semi-urban areas of Himachal Pradesh, he said in a statement issued here.

The education minister said that these new institutions would provide education from the pre-primary level onwards under the CBSE curriculum, in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

Thousands of children in the state will now have access to quality education and modern infrastructure closer to home, which will also reduce the need to migrate for better educational opportunities, he added.

He further mentioned that each Kendriya Vidyalaya would directly employ around 80 teaching and non-teaching staff, while the construction and allied works associated with these schools will generate additional opportunities for skilled and unskilled workers, thus contributing to the local economy.

Thakur expressed his gratitude to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for supporting the state government's recommendations and extending full cooperation in ensuring that Himachal Pradesh achieves this significant milestone in education and infrastructure.

He concluded by saying that the state government would continue to pursue similar initiatives to establish more centrally sponsored institutions, particularly in aspirational and educationally underserved districts.