New Delhi (PTI): The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved the Union Budget 2026-27.

Following the approval, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth record Budget in the Lok Sabha that comes in the backdrop of global uncertainties and slowdown in exports.

This is the third Budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

Sitharaman had in her first Budget in 2019 replaced the leather briefcase -- which was in use for decades for carrying Budget documents -- with a traditional 'bahi-khata' wrapped in red cloth. This year's Budget would also be in paperless form.