Cabinet approves Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme with DU students

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Delhi cabinet on Tuesday approved the Viksit Delhi Chief Minister Internship Programme under which DU students will work with the government, officials said.

The programme aims to harness the energy and innovative ideas of the youth in India, said an official statement.

The programme was approved by the cabinet chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with an objective of engaging young interns pursuing graduation or post-graduation from various fields, it said. These ideas will be implemented in policy and decision-making to make Delhi a smart, clean, caring and prosperous metropolis, it added.

Under the scheme, 150 meritorious and young talented people who have studied in India will work in the Delhi government for 89 days. These interns will be posted in different departments such as Health, Education, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Social Welfare and Environment. The Delhi University (DU) has been chosen as the agency for the selection of the interns, it said.

The cabinet also approved the deployment of 100 interns in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a period of one year on a stipend basis.

This programme would offer recent young qualified professionals in the field the opportunity to gain practical experience and learn about the latest techniques and technologies in forensic science such as forensic biology, ballistics, chemistry, cyber, fingerprint analysis, DNA analysis and crime scene investigation.

Gupta said every cabinet meeting in the last 100 days has taken significant decisions in the public interest.