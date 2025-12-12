Cabinet clears Bill to rename MGNREGA as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna'

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Union cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and increase the number of work days, sources said.

According to the sources, the scheme will now be renamed as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', and the number of workdays under it would be increased from 100 days at present to 125 days.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, better known as MGNREGA or NREGA, is a flagship scheme of the government aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in the rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

It was enacted in 2005.