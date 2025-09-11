Cabinet decides to give Karnataka Ratna Award to actors Vishnuvardhan, Saroja Devi posthumously

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to bestow the Karnataka Ratna award on iconic Kannada film actors Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi posthumously.

A resolution was passed to send a letter to the Centre that Rashtra Kavi (poet) Kuvempu should be given the Bharat Ratna, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

"The cabinet today decided that Karnataka Ratna be conferred on Vishnuvardhan and Saroja Devi," Patil told reporters here.

The cabinet also decided that it will hold a special cabinet meeting on September 12 on the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project, which involves acquisition of 75,000 acres of land, the minister said. PTI GMS GMS KH