Cabinet decision reflects govt's focus on next-gen infrastructure: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his government's focus on connectivity and next-gen infrastructure is reflected in the Cabinet decision for multi-tracking of three projects benefitting Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam.

Modi said on X, "Our focus on connectivity and next-gen infrastructure is reflected yet again in today's Cabinet decision pertaining to multi-tracking of 3 projects benefitting Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar as well as Assam and for a new railway line in remote areas of Kutch in Gujarat." The Cabinet, chaired by Modi, has approved four railway projects with a cost of Rs 12,328 crore, a government press note earlier said.

The projects comprise the construction of a new rail line connecting Deshalpar-Hajipir-Luna, and Vayor and Lakhpat, a third and fourth line between Secunderabad (Sanathnagar)-Wadi, a third line from Bhagalpur to Jamalpur, and doubling of the Furkating-New Tinsukia line.

The Cabinet also approved the restructuring and extension of the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme till March 31, 2030, with a total outlay of Rs 7,332 crore.

Modi said his government is committed to making street vendors self-reliant, expressing confidence that the decision will help transform their lives.