Cabinet expansion likely in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Telangana cabinet is likely to be expanded in the next couple of days, sources in the ruling Congress indicated on Saturday.

There is a possibility of cabinet expansion in one or two days, the sources said, without confirming it.

A source said three or four members are expected to be inducted into the cabinet.

Amid the buzz about cabinet expansion, a group of Congress MLAs belonging to Madiga (SC) community met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday and sought representation to their caste in the council of ministers.

Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud have held confabulations with the AICC leadership in recent times on induction of new ministers and appointment of office bearers of state Congress unit.

There has been intense speculation during the last few months about cabinet expansion and appointment of the office bearers. If it takes place, it will be first expansion of cabinet since the Reddy government assumed office in December, 2023.

The appointment of office bearers, including the working president and others, has been pending since Goud took over as state Congress president in September, 2024.

Several MLAs are reportedly vying for cabinet berths. Balance of caste equations is said to be a main criteria in the selection of new ministers.

Against the full strength of 18 in the Cabinet, including the chief minister, the council of ministers comprises 12 members at present, leaving six more to be filled up.