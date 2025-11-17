Cabinet expansion will sideline Shivakumar, says BJP leader

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka on Monday claimed that if a cabinet expansion takes place in the state, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar could be sidelined.

He questioned why Congress leaders were rushing to Delhi to meet the party high command when there was no change in state leadership.

Speculation about a leadership change in November, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied, has been rife. Rumours had suggested that Shivakumar might replace Siddaramaiah, but Ashoka insisted that a change would happen sooner rather than later.

"I had repeatedly said that the chief minister would change in November. However, Congress leaders said that won't happen. Now, the Shivakumar brothers have gone to Delhi and are sitting there. If there is no CM change, why is everyone meeting Mallikarjun Kharge?" the BJP leader told reporters here.

He also criticised the state government for failing to address key issues, saying the problems of sugarcane farmers remain unresolved, man-animal conflicts have intensified, and compensation for rain damage has not been provided.

"Despite so many issues, a musical chairs competition is going on for the CM's position. If the cabinet expansion happens, Shivakumar will be sidelined. Going to temples and performing poojas will go in vain," he said.

Responding to a query on the death of 31 blackbucks at Belagavi Zoo, Ashoka said the forest minister should address the matter.

"This is shocking, and officials need to take precautionary measures," he added.

Regarding the ongoing sugarcane growers’ agitation, Ashoka said discussions on North Karnataka's issues should have started earlier.

"Discussions will be held on sugarcane farmers' issues and law and order," he said. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ADB