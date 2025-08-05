Cabinet extends MSRTC land lease period to 98 years for commercial use of surplus land

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of the lease period for commercial use of surplus land owned by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to 98 years from 60 years.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that the decision will improve viability for long-term projects such as modern bus terminals, commercial complexes, and urban mobility infrastructure. The move is expected to attract larger investments and ensure a higher upfront premium for the transport body.

The decision to extend the lease duration in two phases of 49 years each was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Previously, the lease period was capped at 30 years (as per the 2001 policy), which received a lukewarm response. Even after the period was extended to 60 years in 2024, uptake remained low due to limited economic feasibility. The new 98-year lease policy is expected to attract larger investments and ensure a higher upfront premium for the transport body.

MSRTC is a state government company established to transport passengers which operate about 15,512 buses.

The council of ministers also approved a new policy for the allotment of narrow, irregularly shaped, and landlocked government and nazul plots in urban areas, aiming to regularise their use and bring clarity to ownership of such lands that have long remained under informal possession or dispute. The decision is applicable to municipal corporations and municipal council areas across the state.

As per the policy, such plots, typically located behind houses, in back lanes (conservancy lanes), or surrounded by private property and not accessible by roads, will be allotted to adjoining landholders, depending on their existing land tenure classification.

In another approval, the cabinet cleared a Rs 50 crore ex-gratia financial assistance to 1,124 workers of the now-defunct Nagpur Weavers' Cooperative Spinning Mill.

The relief will be funded through the proceeds of the sale of 20.20 acres of mill land to MHADA at the ready reckoner rates. The payout will be disbursed through the Office of the Textile Commissioner, Nagpur.

In a move to improve healthcare and rehabilitation for leprosy patients, the cabinet okayed a substantial hike in monthly grants to NGOs working in the sector.

Under the new norms,13 NGOs operating hospital-based care centres will now receive a grant of Rs 6,600 per patient per month, up from Rs 2,200. This grant covers up to 80 per cent of bed maintenance costs or Rs 6,600, whichever is lower, across 2,008 beds.

The CMO stated that 16 NGOs engaged in rehabilitation-based care will receive Rs 6,000 per patient per month, up from Rs 2,000, covering 1,975 beds.

These revisions aim to ensure better living standards and sustained care for one of the most vulnerable sections of society, the statement said. PTI MR NSK