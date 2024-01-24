Cabinet hails PM Modi for Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying he has fulfilled a centuries-old dream of the people.

Advertisment

As soon as the Cabinet met here, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh read out a resolution on behalf of his ministerial colleagues, Union minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Singh said Wednesday's Cabinet is a historic one.

Though several historic things have taken place since the cabinet system came into being in India, such an occasion has never occurred because the work accomplished through Prime Minister Modi is unparalleled in history, he said.

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in a landmark event led by Prime Minister Modi.

"In 1947, the body of the country attained independence and but 'pran pratishtha' of its soul was on January 22, 2024," Thakur said, citing Singh. PTI PK NAB RT