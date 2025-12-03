Cabinet has approved recruitment of 645 Patwaris, HP revenue minister tells House

Dharamshala/Shimla (PTI), Dec 3 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has approved recruitment of 645 patwaris and made recommendation to the State Selection Commission to fill up these posts, state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question from MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal on shortage of patwaris in the state.

Negi said presently there is a severe shortage of patwaris since the previous BJP government did not make recruitments. The government is now employing retired patwaris to address the issue, he said.

The government has set deadlines for officers and employees for revenue work, Negi said, adding that there is a provision to file complaint and take action against them if they fail to complete work on time.

In response to a question from MLA Jeet Ram Katwal on benefits given under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), Negi informed the House that about 800 individual cases and 250 community cases have so far been approved under the FRA in tribal and non-tribal areas.

The minister said the FRA is a simple law, and eligible people do not have to spend any money to obtain a land lease under it. The government is continuously organising workshops to raise awareness about this law, he added.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore asked about the number of people who were given exemption under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act of 1972 in his constituency.

Section 118 restricts non-agriculturists and non-Himachalis from buying or transferring agricultural land in Himachal Pradesh without government permission.

Negi said 16 people have purchased land in Theog Assembly constituency by availing the exemption.

He said the Town and Country Planning Act, 1977 applies to construction in built-up areas exceeding 1,000 square metres, while the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 applies to areas less than that.

Conditions will be imposed on hotel construction in rural areas to address the MLA's concern about the rights of local residents, Negi said. PTI COR BPL RUK RUK