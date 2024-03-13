Cabinet meeting to continue even during Model Code of Conduct

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided that the Modi government will continue the Cabinet meeting during the model code of conduct after the polls are announced by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections within a week.

The announcement of the polls will enforce a model code of conduct until the next government is formed.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The government is in continuity, Cabinet meetings will continue even during model code of conduct.”

“The Government will function till May 31, so there will be no bar on Cabinet meetings and Cabinet briefings,” Thakur added.