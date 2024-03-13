Advertisment
National

Cabinet meeting to continue even during Model Code of Conduct

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi

Union Minister Anurag Thakur briefs the media on Cabinet decisions, in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided that the Modi government will continue the Cabinet meeting during the model code of conduct after the polls are announced by the Election Commission.

Advertisment

The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections within a week.

The announcement of the polls will enforce a model code of conduct until the next government is formed.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The government is in continuity, Cabinet meetings will continue even during model code of conduct.”

“The Government will function till May 31, so there will be no bar on Cabinet meetings and Cabinet briefings,” Thakur added.

Anurag Thakur 2024 Lok Sabha Elections Model code of conduct Cabinet meeting Cabinet Decisions
Advertisment
Subscribe