Cabinet Minister Arora's sustained efforts helped operationalise Halwara Airport project:Punjab govt

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) The Punjab government on Saturday claimed that it was because of the "sustained, consistent, and multi-level efforts" spearheaded by Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora that the Halwara airport project is going to be operationalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will virtually inaugurate the civil terminal of the Halwara airport in Punjab's Ludhiana and visit Adampur airport in Jalandhar, where he will unveil its new name -- Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport.

"After years of prolonged delays, the Halwara Airport has finally been operationalised, culminating in the virtual inauguration of the terminal building by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on February 1," said a Punjab government statement.

"This landmark achievement is the result of sustained, consistent, and multi-level efforts spearheaded by former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and present Cabinet Minister, Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, who pursued the matter relentlessly across successive years," it said.

The journey towards operationalisation reflects Arora's unwavering commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and supporting Punjab's industrial and economic growth, particularly for Ludhiana and the surrounding districts, it further said.

Arora was earlier the Rajya Sabha MP, and later he won the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The statement quoted that it was Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who initiated to revive stalled progress in November 2022, and funds worth Rs 50 crore were released to resume construction work in December 2022.

In a chronological order, the statement highlighted that Arora took up the issue of commencing flights from Halwara airport, reviewed the construction work with officials concerned and wrote to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking expedited commencement of operations.

Developed at the Indian Air Force base in Halwara in the Raikot subdivision, the civil terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity and boost industrial and economic growth in the region.

The Halwara Airport will establish a new gateway for the state, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland.