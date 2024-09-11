Cabinet nod for Ayushman health insurance coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) In a move that will benefit 4.5 crore families, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The coverage aims to benefit six crore senior citizens from 4.5 crore families with Rs five lakh free health insurance cover.

Eligible beneficiaries will be issued a new distinct card under the scheme, the government said. PTI PK NAB RT RT RT