Cabinet nod for expansion of Pune Metro at cost of Rs 9,858 crore

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The government on Wednesday approved expansion of the Pune Metro rail network at a cost of Rs 9,858 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here.

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Line 4 (Kharadi-Hadapsar-Swargate-Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop-Warje-Manik Baug) under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, Vaishnaw said.

This is the second major project approved under Phase-2, following the sanction of Line 2A (Vanaz–Chandani Chowk) and Line 2B (Ramwadi–Wagholi/Vitthalwadi), the minister said.

Spanning 31.636 km with 28 elevated stations, Line 4 and 4A will connect IT hubs, commercial zones, educational institutions and residential clusters across East, South and West Pune.

The project will be completed within five years at an estimated cost of Rs 9,857.85 crore, to be jointly funded by the government of India, the government of Maharashtra and external bilateral/multilateral funding agencies.