Cabinet nod for Maharashtra Agriculture-Artificial Intelligence policy 2025-29

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved the Maharashtra Agriculture-Artificial Intelligence MahaAgri-AI Policy 2025-2029, which aims to keep the state's agriculture sector at the forefront of the digital era.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said sustainable and scalable solutions will be implemented with the help of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Generative AI, Internet of Things (IoTs), Drones, Computer Vision, Robotics and Predictive Analytics.

It will help in taking forward projects like Agristack, Maha-Agristack, MahaVedh, CropSap, AgMarkNet, Digital Farm School, Maha-DBT in the state.

There will be a three-tier administrative structure for the implementation of this policy.

A fund of Rs 500 crore will be made available for the first three years for the implementation of this policy.

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector is changing rapidly. Therefore, necessary changes/amendments will be made in this policy in the next five years. For this, the State-Level Steering Committee, State-Level Technical Committee, Artificial Intelligence and Agritech Innovation Centre, Agricultural Artificial Intelligence Research and Innovation Centre under the Agricultural University will be set up.

This policy will create a leading hub for artificial intelligence and innovation in the agricultural sector in the state. The policy will increase "farmer-centric use" of AI technology, research, data sharing, support for start-ups, and this is expected to keep Maharashtra at the forefront of digital agricultural innovation.

The new policy will encourage start-ups, private companies/technology companies, agricultural universities, research institutes, agricultural science centres, private institutions, farmers/ Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), among other things, to adopt "farmer-centric" use of AI and emerging technologies.

This will involve institutionalising an Artificial Intelligence and Agritech Innovation Centre. This centre will act as an independent, full-time implementing mechanism for the practical implementation of this policy. The mechanism will work on various aspects under the policy, such as partnership with national and international institutions, promotion of innovations, selection of projects, implementation and financing, coordination, capacity building, the statement said.