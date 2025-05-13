Cabinet nod to allot land for National Forensic Sciences University's sub-centre in Nagpur

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday has given its approval to allot more than 20 hectares of land in Nagpur district for a sub-centre of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

The land will be allocated at Chincholi village in Kamptee taluka of the district.

The National Forensic Sciences University, an institution under the Ministry of Home Affairs and located in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, is the only international-level university of its kind. A sub-centre of this university is being established in Nagpur.

Initially, this sub-centre will function on a rental basis in the Vishwas Cell of the Police Help Centre building located in Nagpur's Parsodi-Subhash Nagar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a grant of Rs 120 crore for the sub-centre for the period 2025-2028, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

This sub-centre will benefit officers and staff of the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Mumbai, as well as all regional and satellite laboratories under its jurisdiction. Additionally, it will be beneficial to judges, police officers and personnel, medical officers, and public prosecutors. It is expected to help expedite the justice delivery process.

The cabinet accepted the report of the Mukesh Khullar Committee, which was established to address salary discrepancies and other related recommendations for government employees and officers.

The recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission were implemented for state government and other employees effective from January 1, 2016. However, after the implementation of the revised pay scales, certain discrepancies emerged in the pay fixation and the revised pay levels. As a result, teachers in the state filed various petitions in the Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur benches of the Bombay High Court.

Following the high court's directives, the state government formed the Pay Discrepancy Committee under the chairmanship of Mukesh Khullar through a Government Resolution dated March 16, 2024. The committee consulted various administrative departments and 58 unions. It also reviewed the representations received and submitted to the finance department. The committee evaluated proposals from various cadres and made recommendations for 441 categories.

The report was submitted to the government on December 31, 2024, and was accepted in the cabinet meeting.

The revised pay scales recommended by the committee will be approved with notional effect from January 1, 2016. However, the actual financial benefits will only be applicable from the month in which the government issues the relevant orders. No arrears will be paid for the period between January 1, 2016 and the month of issuance of the government order. PTI MR NP