Cabinet nod to bill to reserve seats for STs in Goa Assembly

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a bill to provide reservations to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the ST community have no seats reserved in the Goa assembly.

Amid demands from the community, the Cabinet approved the 'Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024, which will empower the Census Commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.

Based on it, the Election Commission will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The bill could now be brought in the next Lok Sabha to be formed after the upcoming general elections.