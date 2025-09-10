Cabinet nod to formation of Dehradun City Transport Limited to improve city traffic

Dehradun, Sep 10 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Wednesday announced a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to improve the traffic system in Dehradun city.

The decision was taken by the cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, officials said.

The SPV, to be called Dehradun City Transport Limited, will streamline the operation of e-buses run by Dehradun Smart City Limited, e-buses under the Pradhan Mantri E-Bus Seva Yojana, and the current city bus service.

In another decision, the cabinet approved a plan to implement the Poultry Feed Subsidy Scheme for poultry farmers in nine hill districts.

This scheme, to be carried out by the Animal Husbandry Department, will be implemented for farmers in Almora, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Pauri, Bageshwar, Tehri, and Rudraprayag districts.

In 2025-26, 816 people will be given the benefit of the scheme under the Broiler Farm Scheme and 781 under the Poultry Valley Establishment Scheme, for which Rs 2.83 crore will be allocated as diet subsidy. PTI ALM ALM VN VN