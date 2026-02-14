Cabinet nod to multi-tracking projects will reduce logistical cost: PM

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the decisions of the Union Cabinet last evening will strengthen infrastructure and enhance ease of living of people.

The Union Cabinet had met on Friday evening where multiple decisions were taken on infrastructure projects.

In a series of posts on X, Modi said the Cabinet approval for three multi-tracking projects covering various districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka will strengthen rail infrastructure, reduce logistic cost and create job opportunities for our youths.

He also noted that the nod of the Union Cabinet for the upgrade of Dhamasiya-Bitada/ Movi and Nasarpore-Malotha sections of National Highway-56 to "four-lane standard" will further connectivity, especially in remote and tribal areas of Gujarat.

"At the same time, it will enable more people to visit Statue of Unity," he said.

Modi highlighted that in a boost to 'Ease of Living' for the people of Noida, the Cabinet has approved the extension corridor from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida).

"This decision will add momentum to Noida's development journey. Congestion will be reduced significantly as well," he said.

The decision of widening National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor, Modi said, will boost economic growth, create employment and further 'Ease of Living'. PTI NAB ZMN