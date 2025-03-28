Cabinet okays inclusion of Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project of Bihar under PMKSY-AIBP

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Cabinet on Friday approved the inclusion of Bihar's Kosi Mechi Intra-State Link Project of under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana- Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (PMKSY-AIBP).

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has also approved central support of Rs 3,652.56 crore to Bihar for completion of the project by March, 2029 with an estimated cost of Rs 6,282.32 crore.

The project envisages diversion of a part of surplus Kosi water for extending irrigation to Mahananda basin in Bihar by way of remodelling existing Eastern Kosi Main Canal.