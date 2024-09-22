Cabinet rejig likely in Punjab, some ministers may be dropped for new entrants

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is likely to effect a cabinet reshuffle on Monday with speculations being rife that four to five MLAs may be inducted while a few ministers may be dropped.

However, there was no official confirmation on the reshuffle in the Aam Aadmi Party government.

In case there is indeed a reshuffle, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, sources said.

The likely Cabinet reshuffle would come days after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was released from the Tihar Jail upon being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

Currently, the strength of the Mann-led cabinet is 15, including the chief minister. There can be a maximum of 18 ministers in the Cabinet.

If the Cabinet reshuffle takes place, it will be the fourth of the 30-month-old AAP government in the state.

Among the names of the MLAs who are likely to be inducted are Mohinder Bhagat (Jalandhar West), Ravjot Singh (Sham Chaurasi), Tarunpreet Singh (Khanna) and Hardeep Singh Mundian (Sahnewal).

There are speculations that ministers Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Anmol Gagan Maan, Balkar Singh and Bram Shanker Jimpa may be dropped. PTI CHS VSD TIR TIR