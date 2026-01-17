Cabinet reshuffle in coming days: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the state cabinet could be shuffled in the coming days.

Sukhu made the statement while speaking to the reporters upon his return from Delhi where he met several Union ministers.

He said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had assured him that the adoption of a region-specific approach while finalising fiscal devolution, grants, and disaster management frameworks would be examined.

The step would help ensure that hill states like Himachal Pradesh receive adequate support to meet their developmental needs and disaster-resilience challenges, he said.

Sukhu said Sitharaman also assured him that the state's request for financial support by allowing additional borrowing of two per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would be considered, and so would the state of orchardists.

"I strongly raised the issue of the import of apples from New Zealand, which has adversely affected the interests of local orchardists," the chief minister said in a statement.

Sukhu said he raised the same issues with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who said he would consider steps to stop apple imports during July-November, the state's peak production season.

"He further assured that the demand of hilly states not to give import duty exemption on New Zealand apples between April and August will be considered sympathetically, as these imports were negatively affecting local apple growers," the chief minister said.

Sukhu also discussed issues related to the state's share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Issue pertaining to facilitating NoC from BBMB for allotment of land for an integrated office of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) was also taken up, for which the Union Minister has assured to do the needful soon," he said.