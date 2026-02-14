Cabinet resolution hails shifting of PMO to Seva Teerth as 'confluence of history and future'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Union Cabinet has adopted a resolution marking the shifting of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from the imperial South Block on Raisina Hill to the newly-constructed Seva Teerth and termed it as a step from the past of slavery towards the future of Viksit Bharat.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met at South Block for the last time on Friday evening, following which the resolution was adopted.

"Today, we feel happy that the meeting of the Union Cabinet is being held for the last time in this chamber of South Block. This is not merely a moment of change of place; it is also a moment of the confluence of history and the future," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said while reading out the resolution to reporters here on Saturday.

"Symbolically, this is another step of the country from the past of slavery towards the future of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). In the past years, instead of the culture of 'power', the culture of 'service' has been strengthened in the country. Today's transition will further strengthen these values," the resolution further said.

Vaishnaw said the British had constructed the South Block and the North Block to tighten their grip over India, but successive governments continued to use the buildings to run offices post Independence.

Built during British rule, the North and South Blocks served as the centre of governance after Independence and witnessed historic decisions under 16 prime ministers, shaping India’s rise as a secure, confident, and leading global economy, he said.

Reflecting the shift toward modern, service-oriented governance, the Cabinet resolved that these iconic buildings will become part of the 'Yuge-Yugeen Bharat National Museum', preserving India's civilizational legacy and hoped it will continue to inspire generations from our thousands of years old civilization. This museum will celebrate our timeless and eternal cultural heritage and connect our glorious past with a prosperous future, it said.

"The Union Cabinet expresses gratitude towards the Hon'ble prime minister's visionary leadership for transforming the center of governance from a colonial past into the 'Seva Teerth' of new India," the resolution said.

It also said that the North and South Blocks were constructed by the British to keep India bound in the chains of colonial rule.

"This complex has witnessed and shaped many historic events from slavery to freedom and then of independent India. This complex has witnessed important decisions taken by Cabinets formed under the leadership of 16 prime ministers of the country," the resolution said adding that the footsteps of Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi are on its stairs. The steps climbed on the stairs of this building have made an important contribution in taking the country to new heights, it said.

The resolution said in the past decades many important decisions have been taken during Cabinet meetings held here, inspired by the ideals of the Constitution, the mandate received from the people and the aspirations of the nation. "Here, India’s successes were celebrated, failures were assessed, and strong and major decisions were taken to deal with crises and challenges." "The rooms of South Block have witnessed the horror of Partition, the challenges of war and Emergency, and deliberations on policies during peacetime. They have experienced the long leap of technology from typewriters to digital governance.

"Sitting here, several generations of officials took decisions that brought India out of the uncertainty immediately after Independence and moved it forward on the path of stability. It is the result of everyone's efforts that, emerging from economic challenges and crises, today India stands as a confident nation," the resolution also said.

It noted that India is today one of the leading economies of the world and has emerged as a secure and capable nation and is presenting its clear and effective voice on global platforms.

"This place became the inspiration site of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance. From here, the reform express received encouragement across the country. From here, wide-ranging reforms such as DBT, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, campaigns related to welfare of the poor, Digital India, GST took shape.

"From here, courageous and sensitive decisions of social justice such as bringing down the wall of Article 370 and making a law against triple talaq were taken. From here were also taken the decisions of surgical strike, air strike and Operation Sindoor, through which India gave a clear message of its firm and confident security policy to the world," the resolution said.

As the country moves forward with the resolve of a developed future, it said, there was a need for a modern, technological and environmentally friendly office and a workspace that increases the productivity of every 'karmayogi' working here and encourages his resolve of service.

"With this spirit, nearly 95 years after the inauguration of South Block, today on 13 February 2026, the Government of India is vacating these buildings and shifting to 'Seva Teerth' and 'Kartavya Bhavans'," the resolution adopted by the cabinet said.

Modi has said the new buildings are an important milestone in India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' and reflect the government's commitment to citizen-centric governance and national progress. PTI SKC NAB ZMN