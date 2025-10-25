Cabinet secretary reviews preparedness for cyclone in Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on Saturday reviewed the preparedness for an impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal and said the aim should be to ensure zero loss of lives and minimise damage to property and infrastructure Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea and more than 900 ships have been shepherded to the shore.

While National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been kept on alert and will be mobilised at short notice, rescue-and-relief teams of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard, along with their ships and aircraft, have been kept in readiness.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southwest and the adjoining central Bay of Bengal along and off the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Odisha coast from October 26 to 29.

Those out at sea have been advised to return to the coast immediately, according to an official release.

At a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), which was chaired by Somanathan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) briefed about the current status of the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the release said.

The cyclone had moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph and lays centred at 950 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 960 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 970 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) and 1,030 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) as of 11:30 am on Saturday.

It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by Sunday and into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.

Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards, then north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning, the release said.

Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada, on Tuesday evening or night as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

The chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and the additional chief secretary of Odisha apprised the NCMC of the preparatory measures being taken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm and the precautionary steps being taken by the local administrations.

It was also brought to the NCMC's notice that adequate shelters and evacuation arrangements have been made and that NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept on standby.

District control rooms in all the districts concerned have also been activated and are monitoring the situation.

Central ministries and departments attending the meeting informed the NCMC that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place, necessary guidelines have been issued and precautionary measures taken to minimise the damage due to the cyclone's impact.

The NDRF has kept teams in readiness. The teams will be mobilised by Sunday.

The NDRF has also kept additional teams on standby.

The Coast Guard has already shepherded more than 900 ships to the shore and the remaining ones have been alerted to return to the coast.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the IMD are continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with ministries, departments, state governments and agencies.

Reviewing the preparatory measures of the central agencies and the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the cabinet secretary stressed that the aim should be to ensure zero loss of lives and minimise damage to property and infrastructure.

In case of damage, the essential services should be restored in the shortest possible time.

The meeting was attended by officials from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Odisha and various central ministries and departments.