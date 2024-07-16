Cabinet Secy asks secretaries to identify one impactful project, action points in 1st 100 days of Modi 3.0

New Delhi, July 16 (PTI) Top bureaucrats of all central government ministries and departments have been directed to identify at least one impactful project to be commissioned in the first 100 days of the government and implementation of action points, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a communication to all secretaries, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also said the 'whole of the government' approach has to be adopted by the ministries and departments in formulating and implementing their policies and schemes and concerted steps should be taken for India to become the third largest economy in the shortest possible time.

He said Modi has emphasised that all ministries and departments should identify at least one impactful project to be commissioned, one project to be grounded and one scheme or initiative to be launched during the first 100 days of the new government.

"Ministries/departments to take steps for implementation of action points in 100 days' agenda prepared by them, after obtaining necessary approvals," the letter said.

The secretaries were told that each ministry and department will formulate initiatives and ideas for implementation as part of 'Panch Pran' (five resolutions) announced by the prime minister during his Independence Day address on August 15, 2022.

"Each ministry/ department to effect qualitative improvements in their grievance redressal systems to make them more sensitive, accessible and meaningful. 'Ease of Living' for citizens is a high priority for government. Ministries/ departments to make sustained efforts for reducing compliance burden and decriminalising minor offences," the letter said.

The cabinet secretary said a comprehensive exercise to be undertaken by all ministries and departments to simplify rules and regulations and processes to ensure that these are consistent with the spirit of laws and policies. This may be ensured also while framing new rules and processes, he said.

He said ministries and departments should revamp their websites to ensure that they are user friendly, taking into account the global best practices.

An exercise should be undertaken to study the impact of 'Jal Jeevan Mission' on the lives of citizens.

Suitable incentives to be devised to encourage officers to take full advantage of capacity building courses and modules available on iGOT, the secretaries were told.

Gauba said ministries and departments should take steps to make their IT systems adequately resilient and to sensitise their officers to ensure scrupulous adherence to cyber security guidelines and protocols. This should be a continuing endeavour.

"My Bharat, National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Bharat Scouts and Guides and other similar initiatives to be synergised with the objective of providing adequate opportunities to youth in nation building. A comprehensive action plan to be finalised to implement the concept of women-led development," he said.

The cabinet secretary said ministries and departments should commence planning for post-Budget webinars immediately. All stakeholders to be involved in this exercise and implementation of budget announcements to be ensured in a time bound manner.

Gauba said an exercise should be undertaken to assess manpower requirements of ministries and departments commensurate with their responsibilities, taking into consideration new policies or schemes or programmes being implemented by them.

"I would request you to initiate immediate action based on the aforesaid directions of the prime minister," he said. PTI ACB ZMN