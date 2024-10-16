Cabinet's decision to increase MSP of rabi crops to increase farmers' income: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the MSP of six rabi crops will increase the income of farmers and they will become even more prosperous.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the price hikes for six rabi crops, with increases ranging from Rs 130 to Rs 300 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season beginning April 2025.

"The Union Cabinet, led by Modiji, today approved the increase in MSP of rabi crops for the 2025-26 season. The MSP of rapeseed and mustard has been increased by the highest Rs 300 per quintal and the MSP of lentil has also been increased significantly by Rs 275 per quintal. These increased MSPs will enhance the income of farmers. Our farmers will become even more prosperous," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Thanking the prime minister, Shah said the Modi government is dedicated to the welfare of farmers and takes care of every concern they have.

In another post on 'X', the home minister said the Cabinet's approval of a new rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga and the addition of the third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and DDU Junction will help expand the railway network in the region.

"The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Varanasi-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Multi-Tracking Project at a cost of Rs 2,642 crores, which also includes the construction of a road bridge over river Ganga. Under this project, the railway network will be expanded by 30 km. Thanks to Modi ji for continuously promoting connectivity in the country," he wrote in Hindi.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, approved the Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) multi-tracking project with an estimated cost of Rs 2,642 crore.

The proposed project includes a new rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga river and the addition of third and fourth railway lines between Varanasi and the DDU Junction, among other infrastructural upgrades. PTI ACB IJT