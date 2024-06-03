Cable cut hits WR's Mumbai suburban train traffic; extra metro services operated

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Commuters in Mumbai faced significant disruptions on Monday as local train services on the Western Railway network were severely impacted by technical issues because of cable cuts at Borivali station, a bustling hub in north Mumbai known for its heavy footfall of daily commuters and office-goers.

The incident, occurring around 2 am, led to the cancellation of several suburban services and widespread delays for passengers travelling on the route.

Western Railway officials worked tirelessly to resolve the problem, which took approximately 11 hours to rectify.

A senior Western Railway official told PTI that monsoon preparatory work was responsible for the technical issues, as the cable got cut when excavation work for a drain was underway at Borivali on Sunday night.

Chief PRO of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, announced on social media that last night, local train services from platforms no. 1 and 2 at Borivali station were affected due to a cable cut. Local train services from other platforms were running smoothly.

"Due to the promptness of the technical team and other railway workers, platform no. 1 was restored at 12.05 pm and platform no. 2 at 1.30 pm. During this period, additional local trains were also run for the convenience of passengers," Thakur said.

Despite the restoration of four track changing points and resumption of train operations from platform no. 1 at Borivali station by midday, some travellers reported ongoing delays of 15 to 20 minutes on the Western Railway suburban services.

A Maha Metro spokesperson said 16 extra services were run using four additional trainsets on Lines 2A and 7, which connect Andheri and Dahisar, for the convenience of railway commuters on the directives of MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

The official said ridership on the route was 2.14 lakh till 8pm on Monday against normal daily figures of 1.85 lakh passengers.

Metro stations like Borivali, Kurar and Rashtriya Udyan witnessed heightened crowding due to the disruption on WR.

Anxious passengers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their grievances and post videos of the chaos at the railway station.

The Western Railway, which typically operates over 1,300 suburban services catering to a daily ridership of around 30 lakh passengers spanning from Churchgate to Dahanu, strived to mitigate the impact by running additional services.