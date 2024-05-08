Cable operator sentenced to five years in jail for attack on man in Thane district

Thane, May 8 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has sentenced a 39-year-old cable operator to five years in jail after holding him guilty for seriously injuring a man seven years ago.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge (Bhiwandi) P M Gupta also fined convict Irfan Shaijad Khan, alias Irfan Bala Rs 5,000. A copy of the order of May 4 was made available on Wednesday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Mundhe told the court that Irfan, a cable operator, seriously injured Yusuf Khan after attacking him with a knife in April 2017. Irfan was subsequently booked for attempt to murder.

The court held that the prosecution had proved all the charges against Irfan.

“Thus, while imposition of sentence I have considered the gravity of offence, circumstances under which the offence was committed, age, character and criminal background of accused,” the judge said in the order.

Mundhe said this is the first conviction by the Bhiwandi sessions court which started functioning a few months ago. PTI COR NR