Cable theft disrupts services on Delhi Metro's Red Line

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Services on the entire Delhi Metro's Red Line have been affected since this morning due to a cable theft incident, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"Services on the Red Line have been impacted since morning due to another incident of cable theft," DMRC stated in a post on X.

Repairs are being carried out during non-peak hours. However, if the issue is not resolved within this timeframe, restoration work will be undertaken after passenger services conclude tonight, DMRC said.

A police officer from the Metro Unit confirmed that a complaint has been received, and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The corporation added that it is coordinating with law enforcement agencies to address these recurring issues.