Cachar encounter: One of three killed was earlier arrested for terrorism, says Assam DGP

Guwahati: One of the three suspected Hmar militants killed in an alleged encounter with police in Assam's Cachar district three days ago had previously been arrested for terrorism, a top official has claimed.

This assertion comes amid a police complaint filed by the families of the deceased youths, demanding a probe into the circumstances of their deaths, while an apex Hmar community body has urged the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance of the ‘extrajudicial’ deaths.

The encounter, which occurred on July 17, resulted in the deaths of Lallungawi Hmar (21) and Lalbikung Hmar (33) from Assam, and Joshua (35) from Manipur.

DGP GP Singh claimed that one of the deceased, Lalbikung, was previously arrested for possessing arms and ammunition.

"One of the terrorists who was killed in recent exchange of fire at Assam Border in Cachar district has previous recorded history of indulging in terrorism," Singh posted on X.

He said Lalbikung was arrested with arms and ammunition on June 4, 2019 by Assam Rifles, and handed over to Lakhipur police. The DGP also shared photographs of the copy of FIR and the items seized from the suspected militant in 2019.

Family members of the three youths on Friday filed a police complaint demanding a probe into the circumstances leading to their deaths.

Lalthavel Hmar, Lalremsang Hmar and Lalchunghnung Hmar, relatives of the three youths, filed a complaint at Lakhipur police station in Cachar district. However, police have not registered an FIR yet.

The complaint requested a thorough investigation, stating that the explanation given by Cachar SP Numal Mahatta "doesn't add up" and called for punishment of the perpetrators.

Earlier, the Assam Hills Region of the Hmar Inpui, the community's apex body, termed the circumstances leading to death of the three youths as "a stark violation of human rights" and urged the NHRC to take suo motu cognisance of the "extrajudicial" deaths.

Addressing a press conference after the shootout on Wednesday, Mahatta had claimed that the deceased youths were part of a larger group, which was preparing to carry out "subversive activities" along the Assam-Manipur inter-state border areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too had termed the three youths as militants and said in a post on X, "In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also seized 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle and 1 pistol."