Cache of arms, ammunition recovered from Manipur's Imphal East district

Imphal: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted in Awang Potshangbam hills in Heingang area on Friday, they said.

The recovered items include a rifle, pistol, carbine, mortars and hand grenades, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

