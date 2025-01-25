Cache of arms, ammunition recovered from Manipur's Imphal East district

Imphal: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Saturday.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley Districts. During the search operation, the following items were recovered.



01 (one) no. of SLR Rifle without magazine, 01 (one) no. of SMG Carbine… pic.twitter.com/gXbx41h1WC — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 25, 2025

The operation was conducted in Awang Potshangbam hills in Heingang area on Friday, they said.

The recovered items include a rifle, pistol, carbine, mortars and hand grenades, a police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.