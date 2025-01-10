Cache of arms and ammunition recovered during search operation in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 10 (PTI) Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

Security forces launched a search operation in Tee Pee forest in the Kralpora area of the north Kashmir district, based on a specific input, the officials said.

They said that during the extensive search operation over three days, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, which included a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds, five grenades, and 270 rounds of AK-47. PTI SSB MNK MNK