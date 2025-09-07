Cache of Maoist arms-making materials unearthed in Chhattisgarh forest

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Sep 7 (PTI) Security personnel recovered and destroyed a cache of materials used in making firearms and explosives after busting a Maoist hideout in the forest of Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

The recovery was made from the forest near Gunjeparti village under the Usoor police station limits by a joint team of security forces, a police officer said.

A composite squad of personnel belonging to the 229th and 196th (Young Platoon Basatriya) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the 205th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was out on the search operation from their Gunjeparti FOB (Forward Operating Base), when they spotted and unearthed the Maoist dump, he said.

The recovered items include a lathe machine, an electric generator, a water pump, an electric cutter, a hydraulic cylinder, motor parts, steel plates, and other materials used in making firearms, explosives, and medicines, he said.

All the recovered equipment and materials were destroyed as per safety norms, the officer said, adding that security forces have foiled a major conspiracy of the Maoists. PTI COR TKP NSK