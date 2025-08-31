Cache of war-like stores recovered from hideout in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Security forces busted a hideout and recovered a cache of war-like stores in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, Army said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, security forces had launched a search operation at the general area of Kotnala in the north Kashmir district in the early hours of Sunday, an Army official said.

A Chinese pistol, four Pakistan-origin UBGLs (under barrel grenade launchers), four Chinese hand grenades, a sniper rifle magazine, 26 sniper rounds, an AK-47 magazine, 144 AK-47 rounds, a bag, and two Chinese reading leaflets were recovered, the official said.

The search operation is still in progress, he added. PTI SSB RUK RUK