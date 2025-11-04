Cache of weapons including two AK-47 rifles found near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday seized a cache of sophisticated weapons along with a huge quantity of ammunition in Amritsar and claimed that they have busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with links to Pakistan.

The recovered arms include two AK-series assault rifles, a .30 bore pistol and 10 magazines, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. Fifty live cartridges of .30 bore and 245 live cartridges of 7.62 mm, were also seized, he added.

He said that the prompt action taken by the police averted a major incident, especially in view of recent inputs regarding increased activity of Pak-sponsored terrorists and inter-gang rivalries in border areas.

Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including the backward and forward linkages of the network, the officer said.

Based on inputs about the influx of consignment of sophisticated weapons from across the border, police teams launched a combing operation in the Ghonewal village near the Ravi river, Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Sandeep Goel.

During the search, a bag containing the arms and ammunition was recovered from near the Ravi river adjacent to the Indo-Pak border, he said.

A detailed investigation is on to ascertain the source and destination of the recovered weapons and ammunition, police said. PTI CHS OZ OZ