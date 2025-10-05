Caches of arms recovered in Manipur, six militants held

Imphal, Oct 5 (PTI) Security forces recovered caches of arms and ammunition from Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Six militants belonging to various proscribed outfits were also arrested in separate operations for their alleged involvement in extortion and other illegal activities in four districts of the northeastern state.

One Heckler & Koch rifle with magazine, two bolt action rifles, two pull mechanism rifles, two improvised mortars and two hand grenades were recovered at Kotzim in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Security Forces also found one sub-machine gun, one .303 rifle, one 9mm pistol, one .32 pistol, seven locally made bolt action rifles, ammunition, and other warlike stores at Kanglatombi area in Imphal West district.

In separate operations, security forces arrested six militants in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

The police arrested a Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) cadre from his residence at Laipham Khunou in Imphal East district on Saturday. He was allegedly involved in extortion from hospitals and public in the valley area.

Another PWG militant, who was picked up from Porompat area in Imphal East district, was involved in extortion from the public including government officials.

The police arrested two cadres of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai area in Imphal West district.

They were accused of being involved in extortion from the public in the valley area and mediation through intimidation between parties in cases of loan recovery.

A handgun, along with a magazine, and Rs 1,26,900 in cash were recovered from their possession.

Another cadre of the same outfit was arrested from his residential locality at Hiyanglam Makha Leikai in Kakching district. He was involved in recruiting youths for the PLA.

One more PLA cadre was arrested in Ithai Wapokpi in Bishnupur district.

These four arrests were made on Friday.

Ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities have left at least 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023 in Manipur, where President’s Rule was imposed in February this year. PTI COR NN