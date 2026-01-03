Cadre must remain strong, any neglect of them intolerable: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday called for strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party cadre, asserting that the party workers' voice must remain strong and any neglect of them would not be tolerated.

Addressing the BJP's state-level organisational workshop here, Raje said the party is lifeless without its workers and emphasised the need to empower them at every level.

"The booth presidents in villages, mandal presidents and district presidents are our ambassadors. Public works should be carried out on their recommendation," she said.

She added that officials must respond promptly to party workers. "An officer should answer the phone at the ring of a bell and ensure work is done, or be ready to face consequences," she said.

Raje said the voice of a BJP worker was as significant as that of the prime minister and the chief minister.

Highlighting the party's growth, the former chief minister said there was a time when Congress dominated the country, but today the BJP is visible in every direction. This is because of the hard work of party workers.