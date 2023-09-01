Cadre of banned ENNO surrenders in Arunachal

Itanagar, Sep 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old cadre of the banned Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO) has surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, an official said on Friday. The rebel, identified as Muktodhan Chakma, laid down his arms and ammunition, including one 32-mm pistol, before the Assam Rifles at Miao town on Thursday evening, he said.

This is the second surrender in the last two months as another member of the outlawed organisation had in July laid down arms before the security forces.

"The Assam Rifles made efforts to convince Chakma to join the mainstream of society and facilitated the surrender," the official said.

Chakma had, in 2017, joined the Eastern Naga National Government but the banned outfit became defunct in 2022 after almost all its members surrendered at that time.

However, seven cadres of the proscribed organisation continued to be involved in insurgent activities and formed the Eastern Naga National Council (ENNC), which was later renamed ENNO.

The banned outfit is active in parts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of the northeastern state. PTI UPL BDC