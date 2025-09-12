Cadre of banned KYKL held in Manipur, arms recovered

Imphal, Sep 12 (PTI) Security forces arrested a cadre of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Manipur's Imphal West district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, police said on Friday.

The 43-year-old member of the proscribed outfit was apprehended from his residence at Lamsang Makha Leikai on Thursday, a senior officer said.

He was allegedly involved in extortion from the public and was accused of threatening people in a bid to recover loans, he said.

One 9 mm pistol, along with a magazine, one gun, four empty magazines of different types and ammunition were recovered from his possession, the officer said.

Security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the foothill areas of Sonapur and Jairolpokpi village in Jiribam district on Thursday, another officer said.

The police also dismantled an illegal bunker located at Lambung hill in Kangpokpi district.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI CORR BDC