CAF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

Bijapur, Feb 11 (PTI) A jawan of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

Three IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, were also recovered from the blast site between Dumripalnar and Timenar villages, an official said.

The explosion occurred around 9 am when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation, he said.

A CAF jawan came in contact with a pressure IED, triggering the blast, he said.

"The jawan sustained injuries to his leg and was rushed to Nelasnar primary health centre, from where he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital," the official said.

He will be airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, he added.

The security personnel also recovered three pressure IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, from the spot and neutralised them, he said.

A search operation is underway in the area, the official added. PTI COR TKP ARU