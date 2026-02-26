CAG flags pending utilisation certificates worth Rs 92,132 cr in Bihar

Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) The CAG has flagged the non-submission of Utilisation Certificates (UCs) amounting to Rs 92,132.75 crore for various projects and schemes implemented by state bodies and authorities in Bihar up to March 31, 2025.

The findings were highlighted in the CAG's Finance Accounts Report 2024-25, which was submitted to the state government on Thursday.

According to the report, 62,632 UCs involving Rs 92,132.75 crore were pending as of March 31, 2025.

This includes 42,474 UCs worth Rs 52,157.87 crore pertaining to 2023-24 and 20,158 UCs worth Rs 39,974.88 crore for 2024–25.

Utilisation Certificates are mandatory documents that grant-receiving bodies must submit to certify that funds released by the state government have been used for their intended purposes.

The CAG has repeatedly flagged the large pendency of UCs in its previous reports, indicating the risk of embezzlement, diversion of funds, or fraud.

As per the General Financial Rules, it is the responsibility of the departmental officers concerned to obtain UCs wherever grants are released for specific purposes.

"Pending UCs reflect a lack of financial accountability, where funds have either been spent without proper documentary evidence or have not been spent despite being withdrawn from the treasury," a state Finance Department official said. PTI PKD SOM