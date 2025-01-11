CAG quantifies Delhi liquor scam for the first time at Rs 2,026 crore

New Delhi: Even as the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) report was not tabled in the state assembly by the AAP government, it has reportedly identified a Rs 2,026 crore loss to the exchequer from the Delhi government's liquor excise policy.

The report has highlighted lapses in policy implementation and lack of transparency.

Key findings indicate that the policy led to a substantial loss to the state exchequer, with the public bearing the brunt while certain private entities and individuals allegedly benefited.

According to the CAG's assessment, the policy was marred by issues such as the non-collection of security deposits, which alone resulted in a loss of Rs 27 crore.

There were also claims of licenses being granted to bidders who were financially weak, leading to revenue shortfalls.

The audit pointed out that the policy allowed for licenses to be issued without proper financial scrutiny, resulting in violations that were not penalised, thus exacerbating the financial drain.

The CAG report also criticised the process of issuing licenses, noting that there were instances where licenses were renewed despite the companies running at a loss.

It was alleged that some of the policy decisions were made without the necessary approval from the cabinet or the Lieutenant Governor, further questioning the transparency and oversight of the policy's execution.

The fresh revelations ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections is set to hound the Arvind Kejriwal-led party which was formed on the anti-corruption plan.

Earlier this week, assembly secretariat told the Delhi High Court that no useful purpose would be served in tabling the CAG reports on city administration in the assembly when its tenure ends in February.

Delhi assembly secretariat was responding to a plea by seven BJP MLAs on the issue of tabling of CAG reports in the assembly.

Opposition leader Vijender Gupta and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai and Jitendra Mahajan filed the petition in 2024, claiming despite of an order passed in a case, the speaker was yet to receive the reports of the CAG for further action.