CAG raised issues but govt will never stop Ladki Bahin scheme, hike aid to Rs 2100 at right time: Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, Feb 2 (PTI) The CAG has made certain observations about the Mazi Ladki Bahin scheme, but the government won’t stop the monthly financial assistance to women as it is helping them immensely, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Addressing a rally while campaigning for Zilla Parishad elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, he said the monthly aid will be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 at the right time.

"An amount of Rs 45,000 crore is disbursed through the Ladki Bahin scheme. Earlier, I saw reports about the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) censuring this scheme. However, the scheme will continue as it has been helping women immensely. It has spawned several stories of women entrepreneurship," he said.

If we conduct a survey, we will realise that women beneficiaries have started small businesses using the monthly aid. They are using the monthly stipend to manage their lives efficiently.

"Initiating such welfare measures is the duty of the government towards the people. This scheme will never be discontinued, whatever the rumours," he added. The "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme was launched in June 2024 when Shinde was the chief minister. Under this flagship scheme, eligible women in the age group of 21 to 65 receive a financial benefit of Rs 1,500 per month through DBT.

The scheme is believed to have played a crucial role in the victory of the BJP and Shiv Sena in the 2024 assembly elections.

Shinde, meanwhile, accused the Opposition of doing nothing for the people hit by flood and rains earlier last year.

"They didn't distribute even small packets of biscuits and are questioning us why we are giving only Rs 1,500 to women beneficiaries. The state government will increase the amount under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme to Rs 2,100 at the right time," he added.

Shinde also said the loan waiver promise will be honoured by the Mahayuti government soon.