CAG report on Delhi liquor policy referred to PAC, findings expected in three months

New Delhi: The CAG report on the Delhi liquor policy has been referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for examination, with the panel expected to submit its report within three months, Speaker Vijender Gupta said Thursday.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, which was tabled in the house on February 25, has highlighted irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"Members as is evident, the CAGs 'Performance Audit Report on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' has brought out grave irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy in Delhi by the Aam Aadmi government. The report has brought out in detail how the public exchequer incurred huge loss so that private firms could profit illegally at the expense of the government," the speaker said.

According to established parliamentary procedure, the report will be examined in detail by the PAC of the Delhi Assembly and it should submit its report within a period of three months, he added.

During the discussion on the CAG report, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said, "AAP-da government tried every possible way to stop CAG report from being presented in the assembly, if I have to summarized the report in one line, then I will say 'Jhaddu wala ki daru wala hai'."

Delhi has shown that only the public is 'malik' in democracy as those people (AAP) are ineligible to even enter the house today, he added.

Speaking on the CAG report on AAP government's excise policy, several other ruling party MLAs slammed the party's chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas Nagar MLA OP Sharma alleged the "liquor" scam was not about loss of Rs 2,000 crore, it involved Rs 20,000 crore scam.

"The ruthless ruler was working on the policy during Covid when there was no certainty of life," he said accusing Kejriwal of having "Maoist mindset".

He said the policy also endangered life of poor people living in JJ clusters of non conforming areas where liquor shops were not allowed, due to overconsumption.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana alleged the excise policy of AAP government was not just a "financial scam" but it also shredded the values of humanity.

"Why was the policy repealed by them if it was so good and why are they (AAP leaders) no defending it after the CAG report on the excise policy has been tabled," he said.

Shakurbasti MLA Karnail Singh claimed the excise policy caused social damage too that cannot be recompensed as several people died due to overconsumption caused by easy availability of liquor.

AAP MLA Amantullah Khan said a "character assassination" of his party's government was being done in the debate over the excise policy. He also objected to the words used to attack the previous AAP government.

He said the agencies including ED and CBI were probing the "so called liquor scam" for two years.

The CAG report claims loss of Rs 2,000 crore but where is the scam in it, he asked.

"It is just being assumed that losses would be of this much amount," Khan said.

Following discussions in the assembly, the report has been referred to the PAC for a detailed probe, with findings expected within three months.

Gupta made the announcement, stating that the matter required urgent attention due to the financial losses incurred by the government.

The audit, conducted for the period between 2017 and 2021, pointed to significant lapses in the licensing process, pricing mechanisms, and regulatory oversight.

It alleged that the policy led to substantial revenue losses, benefiting private companies at the expense of public funds. The report said that a revenue loss of Rs 2,002 crore was recorded due to various irregularities, including failure to re-tender surrendered licences, excessive discounts, and waivers in license fees.

"As a first step I have directed the Assembly Secretariat to immediately forward the report to the concerned departments. The para wise comments and action taken notes of the Excise Department should be submitted within one month positively," an official statement from the Speaker's office said.

During the assembly session, several members expressed serious concerns over the findings, demanding strict action against those responsible.